Mississippi sees highest 7-day COVID case increase since August

(WJRT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing its highest seven-day increase in cases since August and an increasing trend in hospitalizations, health officials say.

MSDH has reported 2,483 cases and 38 new deaths in the past week between November 16 and November 22, as of 3 p.m. Monday.

Right now, 165 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 54 of them are in intensive care.

Last year, Mississippi had a major COVID-19 surge in November, but this year state health officials are calling for extra caution to hold COVID-19 transmission in check.

“We still have probably 600,000 people who are still vulnerable to COVID fully and haven’t had any immune response available to them,” State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said. “We know it’s going to make you safer, your family safer, and it’s going to keep you out of the hospital.”

More than 1,401,000 people have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mississippi.

All Mississippians aged 5 or older are now eligible for vaccinations statewide.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic near you.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

