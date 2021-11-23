Lord is my Help volunteers are putting the “giving” in Thanksgiving

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Lord Is My Help in Ocean Springs has been rolling out turkeys and all the Turkey Day fixings for more than 20 years. In 2021, 120 meal baskets were put together for those in need. Last year they did 90.

“We’ve done this so many years. So, at this point, once we open the door and let in the applicants that signed up, it’ll go very, very quickly,” said Barbara Ruddiman, Director of The Lord Is My Help. “We’re really starting to see the uptick in our pantry and families that really need emergency groceries.”

The meals go to those in need and those giving back during the holidays, like Maxine Murphy. She’s planning on whipping up a Thanksgiving feast for homebound retirees.

“I’m gonna fix this, that way everyone can eat off this turkey,” she said.

The Lord Is My Help also has its food pantry open two days a week and is continuing to provide daily lunches for those in need five days a week.

“You’re doing something here. Maybe they don’t have someone looking after them or taking care of them. It’s pretty nice,” said volunteer Joe Moore.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate to The Lord is my Help kitchen, visit http://www.thelordismyhelp.org/ to learn more.

120 Thanksgiving turkeys are going to those in need at The Lord is my Help in Ocean Springs. pic.twitter.com/A9Xfa476sL — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 22, 2021

