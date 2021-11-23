WLOX Careers
Jackson County 12-year-old wins $10,000 "2 Shots, 1 Coast" grand prize

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas is coming early for Gautier Middle School student Anna Claire Loris. The 12-year-old’s savings account now has an extra $10,000, thanks to a decision to get vaccinated from COVID-19.

“I was excited, but I didn’t, like, know what to say,” said Loris. “I never imagined me actually winning something like that because it’s between a bunch of people. So, I was speechless.”

It was a shocking morning for Loris when her mother received a phone call from the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce informing the family that Loris was one of five grand prize winners for the “2 Shots, 1 Coast” vaccine incentive program. Loris said she was in disbelief.

“I found out and I was, like, wait. Really? We actually won? And she was, like, yeah we won,” said Loris. “I was, like, oh my gosh!”

Loris, along with the rest of her family, were just a few of the thousands of coast residents who chose to get the vaccine. Loris said she simply wanted to do her part.

“It was a decision between me and my family,” said Loris. “We were trying to help out, so we all got it.”

With the holidays just around the corner, Loris has her eye on something special.

“I want a new four-wheeler. Really bad,” said Loris. “That’s what I want to use it for.”

But a more likely option for the money is that it’s going into a good old savings account, at least for now.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

