WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Holiday travel picking back up across the U.S.

Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family...
Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends.(KOCO)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KOCO) - Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends, but analysts are saying travel numbers are high.

It’s a time for family and for many it’s simply a time for travel. And this year will be a busy one.

“It’s crazy. You just gotta arrive early,” says holiday traveler Lori Knighton.

This year, airports are seeing traveler numbers similar to those from before the pandemic.

On Friday, TSA screened more than 2.2 million people and on Saturday, more than 2 million people.

“Orlando was very busy. Lots of people lots of traffic but, you know, it’s like pre-pandemic,” Knighton said.

Holiday traveler Rex Allen pointed out the safety and precautions travelers must be prepared for this season.

“We’ve tried to take all the precautions and prepare the way they tell you to. That’s all you can do and hope for the best,” Allen said.

On the road, AAA says more people are traveling this year, but the majority are deciding to stay home.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Biloxi late Sunday.
UPDATE: Gulfport woman identified as victim in Biloxi apartment shooting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
The grand prize winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced Monday...
Five $10,000 grand prize winners announced in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawing
The Mississippi Mobile ID now available for download, allowing residents in the Magnolia State...
Mississippi residents can now store driver’s license on their phone using state’s new app

Latest News

FILE - White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter...
Jury awards $26M in damages for Unite the Right violence
Volunteers at The Lord is my Help in Ocean Springs served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal...
The Lord is my Help serves up Thanksgiving meals to those in need
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
Pass Christian Olive Oils and Vinegars is just one of many small businesses participating in a...
Shopping passports aimed at boosting business in Pass Christian, Long Beach
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged