Gov. Reeves to join nationwide prayer event days before abortion case hits Supreme Court

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to join a nationwide prayer event days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a case that may affect abortion rights across the country.

Reeves and Mississippi State Representative Ronnie Crudup, Jr. will join pro-life leaders on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life.

The event will take place at New Horizon Church in Jackson at 8:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“This is the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade - the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states,” reads a statement on the Pray Together for Life website.

Also on the website is a countdown to a live broadcast of the prayer event.

“This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history,” says another statement by the Family Research Council.

Speakers at the prayer event include Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, and Vincent Mathews, Jr., a bishop at the Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven, Mississippi.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on December 1.

