Good Morning America’s Strahan among Blue Origin crew

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship...
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan will be among the crew on Blue Origin’s next flight to space.

The company said Tuesday that Strahan, who just turned 50 on Sunday, will join Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, on the flight.

It will also include four paying customers: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess.

This will be New Shepard’s third human flight this year and the first of its flights to carry six astronauts to space.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

