Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024

FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

It comes after the Washington Post reported over the weekend Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again.

The decision is reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries about Republicans returning to power.

Biden turned 79 over the weekend and has maintained he wants to run again.

When asked about it Monday on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that’s the plan.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president if he decides not to run.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

