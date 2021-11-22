UPDATE: Gulfport woman identified as victim in Biloxi apartment shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We now know the identity of the woman killed in a Sunday night shooting at a Biloxi apartment complex. Mary Williamson, 39, of Gulfport died just before 11 p.m. at Elmwood Apartments on Lawrence Street.

Police were called to the apartments after neighbors heard shots fired. When they arrived, they found Williamson dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, also found suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken taken to a nearby hospital, then transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile. He is currently in critical condition.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

