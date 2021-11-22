WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year, survey finds

By CNN
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table will be higher than last year, according to two studies.

“That 14% increase is the largest increase we’ve ever seen in the market basket,” said Veronica Nigh, senior economist at American Farm Bureau Federation.

An informal survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds dinner for a family of 10 will cost an average of $53.31. That is $6.41 more than last year.

Economists blame the increase on inflation, supply chain issues and a surge of demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of us were staying at home and using cooking as a form of entertainment,” Nigh said.

Turkey prices saw the biggest increase and are up 24% since last year.

Other staples are seeing an increase, too.

Pie crusts are up 20% and dinner rolls are up 15%.

A similar survey from the Department of Agriculture also estimates Americans will spend more this Thanksgiving, but only 5% more.

When it comes to availability, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says you will still find what you need on shelves.

“There may be situations throughout the country where a particular grocery store may not have as many turkeys as necessary. At the end of the day, there’s going to be plenty of food,” he said.

This is the 36th year the informal survey has been conducted.

The American Farm Bureau Federation used pricing data for the same menu items from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Biloxi late Sunday.
Police: Woman killed, man taken to hospital after shooting at Biloxi apartment
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Xavier Spivery, left, of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed...
Two arrested after Jackson County armed robbery and chase
The unborn child of Gabby and Trey Mohler has been diagnosed with spina bifida. Benefits from a...
Fish fry benefits Jackson County family whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida
The Gulfport Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen on...
Gulfport Police search for missing teenage girl

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
LIVE: White House COVID response team holds briefing
This image released by NBC shows Peter Aykroyd during a sketch on "Saturday Night Live" in New...
Peter Aykroyd, Emmy nominated ‘SNL’ actor-writer, dead at 66
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about how the recently signed infrastructure law...
Harris announces $1.5B investment in health care workforce
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery’s death