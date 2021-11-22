WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Downpours likely before sunrise. Then, cool and windy.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Downpours likely today, mainly before sunrise. Then, skies slowly clearing throughout the day. Expect cool highs in the 60s with strong north winds at about 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible. It will be cold tonight with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s. Crisp weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday. For Thanksgiving Thursday, it’s still expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain. But, it’ll be a close call for South Mississippi as a rain system approaches the Gulf Coast region from the northwest during the second half of this week. At this time, the higher rain chances for South Mississippi with that system are expected to begin on Thanksgiving Thursday night and continue into parts of Black Friday. Drier weather expected for Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane season officially ends in just eight days and there are no systems or disturbances to track.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Biloxi Police Capt. Milton Houseman, police received a report around 10:50p.m.,...
One dead, another taken to hospital after shooting at Biloxi apartment complex
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
The unborn child of Gabby and Trey Mohler has been diagnosed with spina bifida. Benefits from a...
Fish fry benefits Jackson County family whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida
Xavier Spivery, left, of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed...
Two arrested after Jackson County armed robbery and chase
The shopping carts at Rouses Market in Gulfport were hard to find as many last-minute shoppers...
Shoppers flock to Rouses Market to purchase last-minute Thanksgiving items

Latest News

Downpours likely before sunrise Monday. Then, cool and windy.
Wesley's Early Monday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered showers tonight, cooler Monday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.21.21
Morning rain ahead of cold front Monday; cooler and breezy behind front
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Warming up today. Cooler by Monday.