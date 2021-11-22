Downpours likely before sunrise. Then, cool and windy.

Downpours likely today, mainly before sunrise. Then, skies slowly clearing throughout the day. Expect cool highs in the 60s with strong north winds at about 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible. It will be cold tonight with overnight lows in the 40s and 30s. Crisp weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday. For Thanksgiving Thursday, it’s still expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain. But, it’ll be a close call for South Mississippi as a rain system approaches the Gulf Coast region from the northwest during the second half of this week. At this time, the higher rain chances for South Mississippi with that system are expected to begin on Thanksgiving Thursday night and continue into parts of Black Friday. Drier weather expected for Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane season officially ends in just eight days and there are no systems or disturbances to track.

