Gulfport members of National Council of Negro Women donate to food pantry

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport members of the National Council of Negro Women show their kindness and generosity through contributions year round, but they felt a little more generous this year leading up to Thanksgiving.

“God just placed in our hearts that we had to do something,” Gulfport Section Secretary Lula Dedeaux said.

The group held a donation drive among members, family, and friends. They wanted to give essential items to the Seashore Mission to make the holidays a little easier.

“This is what our organization does,” Dedeaux said. “We try to reach out into the community and help those in need. This is part of our mission that we do.”

The group was one of many that made donations ahead of Thanksgiving as the mission prepares to cater to East Biloxi’s needs.

“Our primary mission is to serve people who do not have permanent shelter,” Seashore Mission Executive Director/Pastor Elijah Mitchell said.

Recent food donations will help give homeless people a Thanksgiving meal this year and additions to the clothes closet from local churches will keep people warm. Organizers say donors’ generosity helps give hope and ministry to people and even some Christmas surprises.

“We’re not going to wait until Christmas to give out gifts. We’re going to do some gift giving on Thanksgiving Day,” Mitchell said.

Seashore Mission leaders say they are thankful for the Thanksgiving donations that they’ve received but they hope more people will donate outside of the holiday season so they can continue to help the community year round.

“What you use at home, we use here at Seashore Mission also,” Mitchell said.

Organizers say simply picking up some extra groceries for the mission when you’re at the store could make sure other people have something to eat when they need it most.

“We’ve all been taught that you give and it comes back to you,” Dedeaux said.

There are a number of ways you can donate to support Seashore Mission Ministry Works.

Cash App - Seashore Mission - $Seashoremission

Amazon Smiles - https://smile.amazon.com/ch/64-0853322

Donations and offerings may be sent via mail to: Seashore Mission, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Biloxi, MS 39533-226

Or you can drop items off at the mission located at 858 Division Street in Biloxi. The shelter is currently open Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays 7 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.