WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that has been on the run from the FBI has been captured in Alabama after assuming a new identity as a pastor.

Larry Albert Flake, 74, was arrested in Birmingham on November 19 by FBI agents. Flake was convicted of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Indiana on August 30, 2001. After he failed to appear for the trial, he was sought after by federal agents.

According to the FBI, Flake had been living under the name Larry White and was a pastor at a church near Huguley Road in Birmingham. He was also known as Reverend White to people in the area.

Agents received a lead from an unnamed source and that led to Flake’s arrest. They say without that lead, Flake would not have been found.

Flake will face extradition to be returned to Indiana, according to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Biloxi late Sunday.
UPDATE: Gulfport woman identified as victim in Biloxi apartment shooting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
The grand prize winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced Monday...
Five $10,000 grand prize winners announced in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawing
The Mississippi Mobile ID now available for download, allowing residents in the Magnolia State...
Mississippi residents can now store driver’s license on their phone using state’s new app

Latest News

We're chilling out this Tuesday as cold Canadian air invades the Gulf Coast. After a brief...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
1 month until Slidell Casino vote
Trial to determine legality of Slidell casino vote set for Dec. 3
Banner, an endangered sea turtle, was the inspiration behind an original children’s musical...
Endangered turtle at Gulfport aquarium inspires Mississippi State theater production
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year
Much cooler this morning in the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s for some. A crisp and sunny...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast