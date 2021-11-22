WLOX Careers
Biloxi VFW Post 2434 hosts Thanksgiving for veterans without families

Everyone enjoyed the full Thanksgiving meal at VFW Post 2434 in Biloxi on Sunday, but for the first time, the officials wanted to focus on veterans without families.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, everyone at VFW Post 2434 in Biloxi enjoyed a full Thanksgiving menu provided by donors all along the Coast.

But, for the first time, officials wanted the focus to be on veterans without families.

“There are a lot of veterans who don’t have family,” said Jim “Ski” Strzalkowski, chairman of the post house committee. “Maybe they don’t have family nearby - maybe live out of state - or they have outlived their family.”

Vietnam veteran Jim Swanson fits into that category.

“Yes, I do. Yes, I do. Been living by myself for a couple of years,” he said. “It’s not fun being a veteran, getting older and nowhere to go.”

And he has a sad, but familiar story that so many veterans go through after service.

“When I got out, my life started changing quite a bit,” Swanson said. “Starting drinking a lot, which caused my first marriage to go down the tube.”

His life had been a vicious cycle.

“Every day, I’d finish work, go home, watch TV, go to bed,” he said. “Same thing every day.”

But when he joined the Biloxi VFW post, he found what he needed: friendship.

“It just makes my life so much better being around so many people,” Swanson said.

And events like this provide him a mission to help others.

“I’ve been looking forward to this one for a while,” he said. “So, I got here early this morning to help out, whatever I could do.”

Strzalkoswki, who organized the event similar to the one he did at a VFW Post in Atlanta, said this is an extension of what the VFW is supposed to do.

“We took care of each other overseas, that’s what the VFW was about, and we need to take care of each other now that we’re home,” he said. “No one should be alone at Thanksgiving, and no one should be alone for the holidays. So, we’re here. Our doors are open. And that’s what we’re all about.”

The post is hoping to have this event again next year.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

