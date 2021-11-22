WLOX Careers
Authorities respond to shots fired in Pascagoula

Pascagoula Police responded to the area near Orchard Road and Bayou Casotte Parkway.
Pascagoula Police responded to the area near Orchard Road and Bayou Casotte Parkway.(Dakota News Now)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a report of shots being fired in Pascagoula Sunday evening.

Pascagoula Police responded to the area near Orchard Road and Bayou Casotte Parkway.

This incident is under investigation. At this time, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

If you have any information, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

