Authorities respond to shots fired in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to a report of shots being fired in Pascagoula Sunday evening.

Pascagoula Police responded to the area near Orchard Road and Bayou Casotte Parkway.

This incident is under investigation. At this time, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

If you have any information, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

