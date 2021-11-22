WLOX Careers
Ag. Commissioner promotes Mississippi Christmas trees

Residents can locate Christmas tree farms and learn about the types of Christmas trees grown in the state at MSChristmasTrees.com.(WRDW)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking to buy a Christmas tree this week?

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is encouraging residents to make this year a “Genuine Mississippi” Christmas by purchasing a Mississippi-grown Christmas tree.

The MDAC has made it easier to find the perfect Mississippi Christmas tree this holiday season at MSChristmasTrees.com.

Residents can locate Christmas tree farms and learn about the types of Christmas trees grown in the state on the site.

The site also has tips on how to care for a fresh tree to make it last throughout the holiday season.

“Visiting one of Mississippi’s Christmas tree farms is an experience the whole family will enjoy,” said Gipson. “It is a great way to support Mississippi farmers, as well as the local and state economies.”

Many farms will open for the holiday season on Thanksgiving Day or throughout the weekend. Some farms offer pre-tagging services for families interested in reserving a tree to pick up at a later date.

Contact information and social media links for each farm are included on MSChristmasTrees.com.

Residents can also go to GenuineMS.com or stop by the Genuine MS Store, located inside the Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson, for gift ideas. The store is open Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

