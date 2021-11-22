WLOX Careers
1,187 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 105 new cases and two new deaths reported over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,187 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 105 new cases and two new deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (48), Jackson County (19), Pearl River County (20), George County (6), Hancock County (12), and Stone County (0).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George510080739
Hancock78161317215
Harrison34,80655353578
Jackson24,80938928341
Pearl River970024321042
Stone3656668814

Eleven new deaths were reported over the weekend in Mississippi, including one in Hancock County and one in Jackson County, both of which occurred between Sept. 1 and Nov. 13.

As of Nov. 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 511,935 cases and 10,240 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 18, there were 157 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 54 were in the ICU and 24 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 46 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of Nov. 3. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

