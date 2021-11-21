WLOX Careers
Vancleave Arts & Crafts Fair raises money for public library

Vendors and craftsmen got a holiday boost at this year’s Vancleave Arts and Crafts Show, but so...
Vendors and craftsmen got a holiday boost at this year's Vancleave Arts and Crafts Show, but so did the library.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Vendors and craftsmen got a holiday boost at this year’s Vancleave Arts and Crafts Show, but so did the library.

While some came to the fair to shop around the booths, Katherine Lingenfelder had her eyes on the bookshelves.

“It’s a chance for me to restock my collection,” Lingenfelder said.

The book lover and her family came to take advantage of the fair’s book sale, eager to bring home more fantasy, mystery and historical stories.

“Maybe 20. 20 or 25. We’ll see,” she said.

The library hosted the fair for its 25th year after COVID-19 forced it into a larger venue last year, and the crowd was excited to be back.

“It gives them a chance to get out of the house. Get off the phones. Get off the tablets and make memories together,” Lingenfelder said.

Library leaders were also happy with the turnout, especially since so many people were learning more about what the library had to offer.

“This is a way for people to see things, read things that they wouldn’t be able to do elsewhere,” Youth Services Coordinator Courtney O’Brien said.

Organizers said the fair wasn’t just for avid readers, it was also a way to fundraise for programs crucial to the area.

“It goes back to the community,” Lingenfelder said.

Sales from the book fair will go toward the Friends of the Library’s projects and programs, like the sewing class and smoothie-making seminar.

“That way we can buy things for that and help with community needs. It’s a wonderful outlet for any community especially ours,” O’Brien said.

Some of the programs the library will soon offer are a sewing class, smoothie-making seminar and an educational session about Zimbabwe.

