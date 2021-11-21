WLOX Careers
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Seventeen missionaries from the religious organization were kidnapped one month ago on Oct. 16 near the capital.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals. On Friday, Canada announced it was pulling all but essential personnel from its embassy.

The fuel shortage has forced hospitals to turn away patients and paralyzed public transportation, with some schools closing and businesses shortening their work hours.

Haiti also is trying to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

