Two arrested after Jackson County armed robbery and chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people were arrested Saturday night after the report of an armed robbery and a chase in Jackson County.

Xavier Spivery of Pascagoula and Faith Pritchett of Mobile were arrested on armed robbery charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said a Dollar General store in the Big Point community was held up around 8 p.m. Saturday. Responding deputies saw the suspects’ car at a red light on Highway 613. When the light changed, Ezell said Spivery, 27, took off at high speed.

The chase continued until Highway 63 and into the city of Moss Point. There, Ezell said, Spivery got out of the car and ran into the woods, while Pritchett, 30, stayed in the car.

With the help of a K-9 and Moss Point police, deputies found Spivery and arrested him.

Both suspects are currently in jail where they are held without bond.

