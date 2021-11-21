WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - A 19-year-old Penn State student who had been reported missing probably died after falling 11 stories down a trash chute in her campus apartment building, authorities say.

Justine Gross was reported missing Nov. 11 after not returning to her room the night before.

Police say a municipal trash hauler had emptied a dumpster at the base of the chute early Nov. 11 and took the trash to a dump. Officers found her body early Nov. 12.

Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center after police say she fell inside an 11th floor trash disposal chute at her apartment building.(Source: Onward State, WJAC via CNN)

Police believe her death was an accident but await toxicology and autopsy reports.

Surveillance recordings show the sophomore from New Jersey was alone when she entered a trash room on the 11th floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Joseph Rohrbacker appears before the judge on April 27, 2021, for his first court appearance....
Grand jury finds shooting of suspect charged in Hancock County deputy’s murder was justified
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
According to a Facebook post, Bayside Fire was dispatched to a school bus fully involved in...
Students, driver escape after bus goes up in flames in Hancock County
Mississippi Mobile ID offers several features in contrast to physical identification, including...
Miss. DPS announces launch of Mississippi Mobile ID

Latest News

Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing
Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport’s main security...
Gunshot causes chaos at Atlanta airport on busy travel day
The shopping carts at Rouses Market in Gulfport were hard to find as many last-minute shoppers...
Shoppers flock to Rouses Market to purchase last-minute Thanksgiving items
The unborn child of Gabby and Trey Mohler has been diagnosed with spina bifida. Benefits from a...
Fish fry benefits Jackson County family whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida