Shoppers flock to Rouses Market to purchase last-minute Thanksgiving items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The shopping carts at Rouses Market in Gulfport were hard to find as many last-minute shoppers were getting their Thanksgiving items.

Store director Robert Strahan said the workers made sure to have all the Thanksgiving essentials stocked for shoppers.

“Some people were calling, and they had dinners today with family. Of course, a lot more Thursday, but we’re ready for them. We have them all stocked up for the customers. It seems like there’s more shoppers this year since people are more comfortable to come out,” said Strahan.

Shoppers had their lists out filled with items from the top to the bottom of the page.

From peanut oil to fry turkeys, to all the sides and desserts, shoppers didn’t waste any time scooping up their groceries.

Gail Richardson said she only shops at Rouses Market because it’s always stocked with her favorite items.

“I’ve been coming to Rouses since I’ve lived in New Orleans. We’ve moved here three years ago, and Rouses always had everything I’ve needed. I always come here, I made sure when I moved here that I found my Rouses,” said Richardson.

Richardson said her family of 20 is coming to the coast to visit for Thanksgiving, so she knew to stock up as much as she could.

“I’m getting stuff for my gumbo. I got some shrimp, I got to get my crab, but I’m mainly here for my gumbo,” said Richardson.

However, prices for her shrimp and crab meat may look a little different because the store said it raised its prices by 10% due to the shortage of truck drivers.

“Yes, the prices have risen a little bit, I’d say maybe 10 percent. I know supply chain is a factor a little bit, and then the expenses from the trucking industry and stuff like that right now,” said Strahan.

Even though the store says it’s completely stocked, Richardson has one piece of advice for shoppers.

“Plan ahead so you can get what you want so you won’t have to go all over the place,” said Richardson.

Managers recommend people to do their shopping early in the morning to avoid crowds.

