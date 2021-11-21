WLOX Careers
Report: Multiple people injured after driver plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff and WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

WBAY reported that a witness told WISN she saw a driver in an SUV “barreling down the street” into people who were marching in the city’s Christmas parade.

The witness also reported that she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding that the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness reported the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people, per WBAY.

Police say a family reunification location has been set up at the Metro Transit Center by Bank Street.

Police have not released any details regarding the people who are injured, or if anyone is in custody.

