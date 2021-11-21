Missouri man dies after being shot by his 2-year-old child

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man died Saturday after being shot by his 2-year-old child.

Police said investigators determined that the child was handling a rifle when it went off Saturday evening.

Officers found the 20-year-old man injured when they arrived at the home in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood of St. Louis east of Lafayette Square around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paramedics responded, but the man died at the scene.

