Missouri man dies after being shot by his 2-year-old child
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man died Saturday after being shot by his 2-year-old child.
Police said investigators determined that the child was handling a rifle when it went off Saturday evening.
Officers found the 20-year-old man injured when they arrived at the home in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood of St. Louis east of Lafayette Square around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Paramedics responded, but the man died at the scene.
