WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Fish fry benefits Jackson County family whose unborn child was diagnosed with spina bifida

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A fish fry is a tasty way to show love, and the Mohler family needs a lot of it right now.

The unborn child of Trey Mohler and his wife, Gabby has been diagnosed with spina bifida.

“The nerve damage was from the waist below,” said Gabby Mohler’s mother, Chantal Gollott. “With that, you can expect severe limitations in movement of extremities.”

While the couple and their unborn child are recovering in Houston from a groundbreaking in-utero surgery, their family and friends are doing what they can to help financially.

“It’s inexplicable how overwhelmed we are with emotions,” Gollott said. “Because both of them - a school teacher and a fireman - just bought a new home in Ocean Springs, started their life, American life, American dream. And, all of a sudden, the plans changed. Neither one of them can go to work.”

The Mohler Family Benefit Fish Fry filled the parking lot at Knuckleheads in downtown Ocean Springs. In addition, the Pascagoula Fire Department, where Trey serves as a firefighter, also organized a benefit raffle for the family.

And as supporters filled their mouths, the family was filled with joy.

“Thank this Gulf Coast, thank this Mississippi, thank outside of our borders that have come together to support a family that absolutely needs the attention and needs the help,” said Trey Mohler’s uncle, Jeff “Bitty” Mohler. “If you open up the heart of Mississippi, this is the good that you see.”

Gabby’s sister had spina bifida as well. She passed away at age 25 in 2019.

But Gollott has reason to be hopeful.

“We believe in miracles and we’re praying the Rosary vigilantly, and we are seeing them,” she said. “Gabrielle called us today and she had her most recent ultrasound yesterday. And both of the baby’s legs are moving.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Joseph Rohrbacker appears before the judge on April 27, 2021, for his first court appearance....
Grand jury finds shooting of suspect charged in Hancock County deputy’s murder was justified
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
According to a Facebook post, Bayside Fire was dispatched to a school bus fully involved in...
Students, driver escape after bus goes up in flames in Hancock County
Mississippi Mobile ID offers several features in contrast to physical identification, including...
Miss. DPS announces launch of Mississippi Mobile ID

Latest News

Singing River Health System Pulmonologist Dr. Ijlal Babar joins us to give an insight into...
Dr. Ijlal Babar discusses COVID-19 booster shots
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new...
426 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi
Holding signs that say “Let their smiles show” and “Unmask me,” parents and students gathered...
Picayune School Board votes to drop mask mandate
The fourth round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Fourth round winners announced