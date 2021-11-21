WLOX Careers
American Legion Commander hopes for passage of veteran suicide prevention bill

Paul Dillard, the national commander of the American Legion, spoke to Pine Belt American Legion...
Paul Dillard, the national commander of the American Legion, spoke to Pine Belt American Legion members in Hattiesburg Saturday night.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:50 PM CST
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The national commander of the American Legion was in Hattiesburg Saturday night, asking for support in his campaign to prevent veteran suicide.

Paul Dillard of Whitesboro, Texas, spoke to American Legion members from several South Mississippi communities at the Allen B. Carter Post 24 in the Hub City.

He’s on a tour of posts across the country.

He says his theme for his term is “No Veteran Left Behind” and says one of his biggest goals is suicide prevention in the veteran community.

He says you can help by supporting national legislation called the “Buddy Check Bill.”

It would require the Veterans Administration to reach out and check on veterans once a month.

“It’s already been passed through the Senate, so the Senate has passed it, it’s non-partisan and there’s no reason that the House should not pass it and let’s get it to the President’s desk and he’ll sign it,” said Dillard. “This bill, we’re sure, will help us on veterans’ suicide.”

Dillard was elected national commander in September in Phoenix, Ariz.

