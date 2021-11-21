WLOX Careers
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

