Students, driver escape after bus goes up in flames in Hancock County

According to a Facebook post, Bayside Fire was dispatched to a school bus fully involved in...
According to a Facebook post, Bayside Fire was dispatched to a school bus fully involved in Bayside Park.(Bayside Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Students, along with the bus driver escaped a bus fire Friday evening in Hancock County.

According to a Facebook post, Bayside Fire was dispatched around 4 p.m., to a school bus fully engulfed in flames in Bayside Park. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and had it under control.

Fortunately, all the kids and the driver escaped with no injuries.

