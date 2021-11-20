WLOX Careers
Nice weather this weekend

By Taylor Graham
Nov. 20, 2021
It’s been chilly this morning! We’ll quickly warm up today thanks to plenty of sunshine. Highs will be around 70 this afternoon with low humidity. A few more clouds are possible by Sunday morning, and it won’t be quite as cool. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday afternoon will stay dry, but some more cloud cover is possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A cold front is expected to bring a few showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning. We’ll be dry by Monday afternoon, but it will turn cool and breezy. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. We’ll see a brisk north wind.

It’s going to be cold by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. We’ll barely make it to 60 that afternoon despite seeing more sunshine. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Thanksgiving Day will be mild with highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible, but we are not expecting heavy rain at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

