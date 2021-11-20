WLOX Careers
Mississippi State dominates Tennessee State 55-10

Mississippi State quarterback Chance Lovertich (9) passes against Tennessee State during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Chance Lovertich (9) passes against Tennessee State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 55-10. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for 391 yards and tossed five touchdown passes as Mississippi State routed Tennessee State 55-10 Saturday in Starkville.

Rogers completed three touchdown passes of 30 yards or more and threw for 300 yards or more for an FBS-best ninth straight game.

Austin Williams caught three scoring passes for Mississippi State, while Makai Polk and Malik Heath had a touchdown grab apiece.

Jo’quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson each rushed for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

