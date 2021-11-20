Gulf Coast organization feeds more than 100 kids at Boys & Girls Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the East Biloxi Boys and Girls club gobbled up a free Thanksgiving meal Friday.

Traditional foods like turkey, ham, dressing and mac-n-cheese are what the Second Liners Mardi Gras Club brought to the East Biloxi Boys and Girls Club for its annual Thanksgiving meal.

The Second Liners Mardi Gras Club chair member Harriet Mitchell said feeding the club is one of her favorite events of the year.

“Well, we like to do and give back to the community. We love to do things within the community, and this is one of the things that keeps us involved. Some of the kids here that I guess come here come from a low socioeconomic background so this kind of help out some,” said Mitchell.

Club members like Darion Wesley said he looks forward to eating all the different flavors

“I like ham, and like casseroles, and mac and cheese. If some people parents don’t feel like cooking, they can just grab a meal and they will have food for dinner,” said Wesley.

Boys and Girls Club unit director Greg Brown explained that the club members have been anticipating the meal all day. He explained that workers had to help keep the members’ excitement down.

“Aw man, as soon as they see the food arrive and smell the food, then everybody gets a little antsy,” said Brown. “They look forward to it every year.”

Both organizations said they’ve been partners for the Thanksgiving event for more than 15 years.

Brown said that he’s happy that the club is a reliable resource because insures trust in the Biloxi community.

“One of our sayings is for every kid who needs us the most. We serve our entire community and we’re still looking to pulling more kids but for every kid who needs us the most we’re here for them,” said Brown.

Workers made over 140 plates of food from Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen and Catering.

