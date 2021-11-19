Woolmarket Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School status

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Hard work, dedication and community support. These are just a few of the reasons why the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Award is going to Woolmarket Elementary.

The school was awarded the honor and celebrated the achievement Friday with a pep rally in the gym. Woolmarket Elementary is one of only four schools in the state and 325 in the Nation to earn the Blue Ribbon Honor.

Woolmarket Elementary is one of a few select schools in the Nation to receive this honor. pic.twitter.com/N0Tp63FL9O — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 19, 2021

“For a school, this is the Super Bowl or the National Championship,” said Kevin Roberts, principal at Woolmarket Elementary. “This is a big deal, a very big deal. This school has been here for a very long time. It’s the oldest consolidated school in the state of Mississippi. It started in 1910, so they’ve been doing school and doing it well for a long time here, and the community has bought into it, so that’s the secret to our success.”

The school’s daily motto states that “It’s always a good day to be a Woolmarket Ram.”

Woolmarket Elementary also worked to close achievement gaps among student subgroups and helped students master challenging and engaging content.

