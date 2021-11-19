Woolmarket Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School status
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Hard work, dedication and community support. These are just a few of the reasons why the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Award is going to Woolmarket Elementary.
The school was awarded the honor and celebrated the achievement Friday with a pep rally in the gym. Woolmarket Elementary is one of only four schools in the state and 325 in the Nation to earn the Blue Ribbon Honor.
“For a school, this is the Super Bowl or the National Championship,” said Kevin Roberts, principal at Woolmarket Elementary. “This is a big deal, a very big deal. This school has been here for a very long time. It’s the oldest consolidated school in the state of Mississippi. It started in 1910, so they’ve been doing school and doing it well for a long time here, and the community has bought into it, so that’s the secret to our success.”
The school’s daily motto states that “It’s always a good day to be a Woolmarket Ram.”
Woolmarket Elementary also worked to close achievement gaps among student subgroups and helped students master challenging and engaging content.
