Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Anthony Mattina

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Two-sport athlete and St. Patrick senior Anthony Mattina knows what it takes to balance athletics and academics.

He has a 4.2 GPA and a composite score of 35 on his ACT with a super score of 36.

“Obviously school comes first,” said Mattina. “If I’m ever struggling in a class, I’ll take off practice a little early and go do that or if I have a prior obligation with academics, I’ll do that first. But I don’t leave my team hanging, I’ll come back out and work out after school or something to that effect.”

St. Patrick soccer Coach Ryan Worsham says Mattina is a great teammate, and a great example for the younger kids on the team...

“We preach the student athlete experience and Anthony is the model of that,’ said Worsham. “He makes sure that his academics are there first, that he’s a good person first, and then the athletics come second. I couldn’t think of a better senior, a better leader, to model that behavior for our players.”

Mattina says an experience when he was an underclassman shaped how he wanted to treat others as an upperclassman.

“When I was a seventh grader, I had a senior who treated me with a lot of respect,” said Mattina. “I took that to heart and figured I wanted to do that when I got older.”

As for his plans after high school Mattina is shooting for the stars and possibly beyond.

“I’m thinking about studying physics and becoming an astrophysicist. I’ll either go to Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, or the University of Alabama at Huntsville,” said Mattina.

In addition to playing soccer and football, Mattina has also been a manager for the St. Patrick baseball team and will be the softball team manager this season.

