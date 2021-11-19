WLOX Careers
Poplarville eyeing sixth straight South State title game appearance

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville and Mendenhall played in last year’s South State title game, and meet again this year a round earlier.

The Hornets are certainly no stranger to the big stage, having played in the last five South State title games and hoping to make it six after Friday. They trounced last year’s Tiger team 35-6 on a very rainy evening, but know things change year-over-year, and are fully prepared for a four-quarter battle under much different conditions.

“Last year, it was a mud bowl. It was really slick and muddy out here, it kind of played to our advantage more. This year, I’m expecting a dry night so we have to have our A-game on defense, for sure.”

“Their quarterback is a play-maker. He can do it all. When they’re down, they go to him,” linebacker Ahmad Harmon. “He’s a different player. You have to approach him in a different way than you approach the other guys. He’s a game-changer, he can change the aspect of a game if you’re not prepared for him.”

