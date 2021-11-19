Picayune School Board votes to drop mask mandate

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - When Picayune students return to school after the Thanksgiving holiday, they will be able to do so without wearing a mask.

Holding signs that say “Let their smiles show” and “Unmask me,” parents and students gathered before the meeting to protest the district’s mask mandate.

Their voices were heard! The Picayune school board is making masks optional as of the end of school today. pic.twitter.com/x34GL49GWs — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) November 19, 2021

The Picayune School Board met at 7:30am Friday morning, where they voted to make masks optional.

The board initially voted to reject the change recommended by Superintendent Dean Shaw, but then one of the board members who was in the meeting via a conference call requested to resend that vote. The second time, it passed.

Parents in the Picayune school district protesting the mask mandate. They are hoping that the school board will lift the mandate at this morning’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/gWHuKUNNOw — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) November 19, 2021

Nearly all public school districts in South Mississippi have lifted mask mandates in recent weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases have shown a sharp decline. Friday is also the last day students in Gulfport School District will have to wear a mask.

