Picayune School Board votes to drop mask mandate

Holding signs that say "Let their smiles show" and "Unmask me," parents and students gathered...
Holding signs that say “Let their smiles show” and “Unmask me,” parents and students gathered before the meeting to protest the Picayune School District's mask mandate.(WLOX)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - When Picayune students return to school after the Thanksgiving holiday, they will be able to do so without wearing a mask.

Holding signs that say “Let their smiles show” and “Unmask me,” parents and students gathered before the meeting to protest the district’s mask mandate.

The Picayune School Board met at 7:30am Friday morning, where they voted to make masks optional.

The board initially voted to reject the change recommended by Superintendent Dean Shaw, but then one of the board members who was in the meeting via a conference call requested to resend that vote. The second time, it passed.

Nearly all public school districts in South Mississippi have lifted mask mandates in recent weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases have shown a sharp decline. Friday is also the last day students in Gulfport School District will have to wear a mask.

The issue of whether or not unions at Ingalls Shipbuilding will extend their contract with the...
Ingalls employees to vote again on contract extension after issue at the polls
