Picayune locked in ahead of showdown with Brookhaven

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune football program has been a model of consistency over the years, and this year is no exception, averaging over 40 points per contest and set to host Brookhaven and its stout defense. But the Tide bring forth one of the strongest rushing attacks you’ll find to counter that, with five guys totaling over 250 yards on the season, and seven different players have found the endzone on the ground.

They’re playing their best football of the season right now - but remain locked in on the 48 minutes of competition on Friday night.

“These guys got a lot of confidence right now,” head coach Cody Stogner said. “We focus on whatever week is at hand and our guys have done a great job all season of going week-to-week and not looking forward. We’re excited.”

“We’re excited. We’re happy to be in the second round, and maybe a third,” senior wingback Noah Carter said. “We’re amped up, we’re ready.”

“We’re all on the same page,” senior linebacker Dorian Robinson said. “Everybody gets the same film time and everything. We’re all trying to stay on the same page and keep a level head.”

“We’re really hyped, intense,” senior defensive tackle Dakeyvion Jones said. “Locked in, as coach preaches to us every day.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.