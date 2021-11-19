WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs previews match-up with reigning champion Oak Grove

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs hasn’t been to a south state title game since 2009. But in year two of the Blake Pennock era, they’re 48 minutes away from changing that.

Since week one’s double-overtime win over Clinton, the Greyhounds haven’t played in a game closer than 23 points, and are fresh off cooking their second 50-burger of the year in a first round win over Pearl. But awaiting them is a program that needs little introduction, the defending state champion Oak Grove Warriors. A complete team that can strike at any given moment, presenting as tall a task as the Greyhounds have faced all season - but one Pennock says they’re ready for.

“They put up a lot of points and all that, but their defense causes a lot of it,” Pennock said. “They create big plays and momentum, scoop and scores, pick sixes, and it gets their offense going. The quarterback and wideouts they have, you can’t go to sleep on them. It’s a tough task, but one I think our guys will be up for.”

“They’re going to do a lot of man coverage to us, so we have to make them get out of it,” quarterback Bray Hubbard said. “But that’s their bread and butter, man coverage.”

