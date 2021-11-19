WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New Chief Petty officers pinned at Seabee Base ceremonies

Anchors aweigh for newly pinned sailors as they enter the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the US...
Anchors aweigh for newly pinned sailors as they enter the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Anchors aweigh for newly pinned sailors as they enter the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy.

On Friday, 35 candidates took part in three separate pinning events at the Seabee Base in Gulfport. Chiefs from the Navy as well as the Army and Air Force were involved in the ceremonies.

Being a Naval Chief Petty Officer is basically being a jack of all trades. Some even say they’re the backbone of the Navy.

Thirteen candidates were pinned in each of the first two events while nine more received CPO status in the third ceremony.

“They are their sailor’s advocates,” said CPO Mike Latin. “They are the first-line supervisors. They are the example the sailors should be looking up to, so the bar is set very high for them. When they walk into a room, it’s instant credibility for them. We always tell them it’s theirs to lose.”

Each Chief Petty Officer put together a special wooden box called a vessel, which they assembled at the beginning of their journey.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle...
Man accused of shooting Biloxi Waffle House waitress to stand trial in 2022
The fourth round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Fourth round winners announced
Joseph Rohrbacker appears before the judge on April 27, 2021, for his first court appearance....
Grand jury finds shooting of suspect charged in Hancock County deputy’s murder was justified

Latest News

While both teachers and students say masks have been problematic, they will keep them at hand...
Gulfport schools spend last day with mask mandate
Hard work, dedication and community support. These are just a few of the reasons why the 2021...
Woolmarket Elementary earns Blue Ribbon School status
Cold tonight
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
According to the JCSD, Rayner was captured a short time later on South 17th Avenue in Laurel...
Jones Co. man captured after running from ER in hospital gown