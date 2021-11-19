New Chief Petty officers pinned at Seabee Base ceremonies

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Anchors aweigh for newly pinned sailors as they enter the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy.

On Friday, 35 candidates took part in three separate pinning events at the Seabee Base in Gulfport. Chiefs from the Navy as well as the Army and Air Force were involved in the ceremonies.

Being a Naval Chief Petty Officer is basically being a jack of all trades. Some even say they’re the backbone of the Navy.

This is the last of 3 ceremonies this morning for 35 CPO’s. pic.twitter.com/ucAe73EEJP — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 19, 2021

Thirteen candidates were pinned in each of the first two events while nine more received CPO status in the third ceremony.

I’m told a Chief Petty Officer is a jack of all trades in the Navy. They say if someone has a question, you “ask the chief.” pic.twitter.com/sxyDqGKn9y — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) November 19, 2021

“They are their sailor’s advocates,” said CPO Mike Latin. “They are the first-line supervisors. They are the example the sailors should be looking up to, so the bar is set very high for them. When they walk into a room, it’s instant credibility for them. We always tell them it’s theirs to lose.”

Each Chief Petty Officer put together a special wooden box called a vessel, which they assembled at the beginning of their journey.

