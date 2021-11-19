WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New chief medical examiner, staff additions help speed up autopsies

Dr. Staci Turner, who was the first full-time pathologist in South Mississippi is now the first...
Dr. Staci Turner, who was the first full-time pathologist in South Mississippi is now the first female chief medical examiner in the state.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety finally has the staff and the tools needed to speed up death examinations. Leading the big changes is the appointment of a new chief medical examiner in the state.

Dr. Staci Turner made news in 2020 when she was named first full-time pathologist for South Mississippi. Now, just shy of two years later, she’s the state’s first female to take the chief’s role.

“I think she’s going to bring a lot of great things as we try to continue to make improvements to the ME’s office,” said MDPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Turner had been the interim chief medical officer since January. Tindell made her appointment permanent this week.

When Turner physically moved to the Crime Lab in Harrison County in mid-2020, the high-tech morgue was unused. Staffing was a problem. But not anymore, thanks to creative ideas and funding from the state legislature.

There are now two additional deputy medical examiners. They, along with Turner, each have two medical examiner investigators to assist.

In addition, a new director of the medical examiner’s office will handle day-to-day operations and allow Turner to supervise the medical staff from her Coast office.

The changes are startling.

“For the first time in a long time, there are no autopsies waiting to completed,” Tindell said.

And that affects a lot of people, including families.

“We want to make sure they get the closure they need, and then also, if there are any legal matters - whether it be a murder trial or insurances having to be dealt with – they’re getting the autopsy reports in a timely fashion,” Tindell said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician...
UPDATE: Coast musician reported missing after setting up for gig found safe
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox’s final words before execution
Wiggins Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was killed this week.
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Aaron McGraw has been identified as the person found in 2016 after he was reported missing in...
Jackson County skeletal remains found in 2016 identified

Latest News

The fourth round of winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced...
ENTER NOW: ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawings run through November; Fourth round winners announced
This January 17, 2020 photo shows toasted pecans resting on parchment paper. (Elizabeth Karmel...
Ag. Commish: Pecan theft is no laughing matter
Voting is happening tonight at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.
Ingalls employees are voting on a union contract
NASA employees still have not received approval or denial for exemption requests.
LIVE: Stennis employees hold solidarity rally for vaccine mandate suspension