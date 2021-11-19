Ingalls union contract extension to go to revote in December

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a surprising turn of events for Thursday’s big vote at Ingalls. The issue of whether or not unions will extend their contract with the Pascagoula shipyard will now go to a revote in December.

Union representatives confirmed the revote is scheduled for December 2, from 4 a.m until 6 p.m. at the Jackson County fairgrounds.

This announcement comes after thousands of employees at Ingalls cast their votes on a four-year extension between the unions and the Pascagoula shipyard.

WLOX asked union representatives as to why the revote is necessary, but the representatives declined to comment.

The contract extension will impact around 7,000 union employees. There are 13 unions total at the Pascagoula yard, including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which contains nine unions.

If approved, the contract would give those eligible employees a $2,500 bonus payment on Dec. 16. A second $2,500 bonus would be given out in February 2022. Journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

Then, journeyman-level employees would get scheduled wage increases for the next three years, beginning in March 2023 with a 2.5% wage increase, which would be 70 cents. Healthcare plans, premiums, and retirement plans would not see any changes.

The contract extension, if approved, will run through March 8, 2026.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.