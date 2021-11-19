Stennis employees protest vaccine mandate just days away from deadline

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens rallied together in Hancock county Thursday afternoon to stand against President Biden’s vaccine mandate. Some at Stennis Space Center are possibly days away from being terminated if they refuse the shot.

For some, it’s about standing up for the flag, and more importantly the freedom it represents.

“It is an oppression that is going to sneak up on us if we don’t stop it from sneaking up,” said rally attendee Carl Guichard.

The deadline to get the shot is almost here, with November 22nd just days away.

“I can always go get another job, it is not easy but I can and I know I can get another job. Hopefully, I won’t, hopefully I won’t have to because I worked many many years to get this job at NASA that I have. I love my job, but I also love my freedoms even more and I love my country even more and I will gladly stand up for those freedoms any day,” said Stennis employee Bobby Goluba.

Some have worked at the center for decades and will face very real challenges if forced to find another job.

“I have got almost 30 years in, working out here. So essentially most of my life and it is a major consequence for me I have a got severely special needs child and I will be losing insurance and will have to find another way to take care of those needs,” said Stennis Employee Chip Ellis.

Chip Ellis is putting his faith in God. Something several other NASA employees will be doing in the days ahead with several other rallies happening across the country.

“Over a month ago we started organizing as NASA employees against the mandate and across the country, other centers, Kennedy space center, Johnson Space Center, Ames and others are rallying just like we are, here at Stennis, against the mandate,” said Stennis Employees for Medical Freedom organizer Nyla Trumbach.

The organization held a number of rallies over the last few weeks with hundreds coming out to show their support. Several remain hopeful the mandate will be suspended or removed.

Huntington Ingalls decision to suspend the mandate perhaps gave Stennis employees some hope.

“It was very exciting just like the court case that paused the OSHA action. It is very exciting. I think it’s good news, It shows progress. And hopefully it results in that for us too,” said Trumbach.

Stennis employees who have not heard back about their exemption or accommodation status by Novemeber 22nd say they expect to remain employed until decisions are made on their status.

The deadline for sub-contractors is expected to be in mid-January.

