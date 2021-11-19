WLOX Careers
Chilly morning and cool afternoon. Plenty of sunshine.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Chilly and breezy start to Friday. Skies will be nice and clear with plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the 60s today which is cooler than normal for mid-November. It’ll be rather chilly tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s. Dry weather continues into the weekend thanks to high pressure. And afternoons return to the 70s. We’ll see another chance for rain showers Sunday night into Monday thanks to another cold front. Then turning windy and cooler for Monday. Crisp weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, Thanksgiving Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain. But, it’ll be a close call for South Mississippi as a Plains rain system heads toward the Gulf Coast region during the second half of next week. At this time, the higher rain chances for South Mississippi with that system are expected to begin on Thanksgiving Thursday night and continue into Black Friday. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30, there are no systems or disturbances to track, and it’s been more than two months since the Gulf of Mexico has seen any activity.

