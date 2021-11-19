WLOX Careers
2-year-old, 5 adults shot at in crowd, Slidell police say

Kevin Roberts is accused of shooting into a crowd that included a 2-year-old child.
Kevin Roberts is accused of shooting into a crowd that included a 2-year-old child.(Slidell Police)
By Chris Finch
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-year-old was almost shot when a man fired into a crowd of people standing outside of an apartment building, Slidell police said. Five adults were also in the crowd when the alleged gunman started shooting.

Po arrested 35-year-old, Kevin Roberts, Thursday morning, and charged him with six counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Eighth Street. When officers arrived, they discovered six “frantic” victims outside of a small apartment building. One man was suffering from a gunshot to his leg, but the others - including the two-year-old - did not suffer injuries.

“This type of ignorance and disregard for human life is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

Fandal said he would ask prosecutors for a harsh sentence for the suspect if Roberts is found guilty.

The gunshot victim is expected to make a full recovery. The alleged motive for the shooting stemmed from a disagreement earlier the same day. according to police.

Roberts was booked into the Slidell City Jail and has since been transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

