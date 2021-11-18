WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Work begins on Louisiana’s largest-ever coastal project to build marsh and ridge

By John Snell
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE-BOOTHVILLE, LA (WVUE) - Mostly clear water pours from a pipe seconds after contractors start pumping from a dredge in the Mississippi River.

It turns black as sand reaches the end of the pipe 25 minutes later, the period of time it takes to travel from the river bottom.

“This pipe is about 5 miles long right now,” said Brad Manager, the project manager for the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. “When we’re done with the project, there will be 11 miles of pipe.”

The $100 million Spanish Pass Marsh and Ridge creation is the latest project to be funded through fines and settlements from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

“This project is building habitat to prevent the severe loss and damage to habitat, a lot of it in this very basin, the Barataria Basin,” Miller said.

The pot of money from the Natural Resources Damage Assessment is required, by law, to be spent on restoring nature.

“Right here in the Barataria Basin are some of the highest rates of land loss,” said CPRA Chairman Chip Kline. “It was also ground zero for the BP oil spill.”

Contractors with Weeks Marine are expected to continue pumping from the dredge until next fall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crime scene tape
19-year-old identified as victim of fatal Wiggins shooting
Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Jordan Chalden, a well-known South Mississippi musician...
UPDATE: Coast musician reported missing after setting up for gig found safe
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
Pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. | David Neal Cox first person executed in Mississippi since 2012
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Mississippi’s first execution since 2012 expected to happen without delay
Company is requiring vaccine moving forward
Ingalls suspends deadline for employee vaccination

Latest News

More than 7,000 union employees who work at Ingalls Shipbuilding are set to vote beginning this...
Ingalls employees set to vote on union contract beginning Thursday
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
More than 7,000 union employees who work at Ingalls Shipbuilding are set to vote beginning this...
Ingalls employees set to vote on union contract
Voting is happening Thursday from 4am to 6pm at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.
6:30am LIVE: Ingalls workers vote on contract extension
A few rain showers will be possible today thanks to a cold front moving through our region....
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast