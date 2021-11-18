WLOX Careers
Vending machine dispenses books instead of snacks at Columbia Primary School

Children at Columbia Primary School gather to open a new book vending machine Wednesday.
Children at Columbia Primary School gather to open a new book vending machine Wednesday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Columbia Primary School are using a new vending machine on campus, but it doesn’t give you snacks or soda.

Instead, it supplies the children with books.

School administrators recently installed an old-fashioned, custom-made book vending machine.

It was made in New York and was provided by the Columbia Primary School Parent-Teacher Association. It cost about $5,300.

Rather than use coins to get their books, students use tokens they’ve earned by showing good behavior in the classroom.

School administrators say they are among the first in the state to get the machine.

A $1,000 grant from a local education foundation paid for the first books that were used to stock it.

