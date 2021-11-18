Saints to honor Drew Brees during Thanksgiving game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Drew Brees hasn’t formally been back to the Superdome since his final game last postseason almost a year ago. But, his return is looming.

The team announced on Wednesday that number nine will be honored at halftime of the Thanksgiving game against the Bills. The team and fans will be able to thank Drew and Brittany Brees for all they have given to the team and community over the last decade and a half. Every fan in attendance will get a rally towel that says ‘Thank you Drew,’ and will also have the opportunity to submit thank you messages - some of which will be played throughout the game on the big screen, and on social media throughout Thanksgiving week. In addition, funds raised during the game’s 50/50 raffle will go to the Brees Dream Foundation, and the Gayle & Tom Benson Foundation will match a donation.

More information is available on the Saints website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.