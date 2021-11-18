WLOX Careers
Panama City Police seize 25,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.
Drugs seized by the Panama City Police Department.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police found enough fentanyl to kill the population of Panama City Beach almost twice over.

Officials said they found 50 grams of fentanyl, which contains 25,000 lethal doses.

On Tuesday, officials said they tried to stop a suspicious car, but the car sped off. They said it turned into an apartment complex parking lot and hit a parked vehicle. They said the driver, Robert King, was caught and arrested after he tried to run away.

Investigators figured out that a large sum of drugs may be in a local motel. After they got a search warrant, they arrested two other people, Emanuel Yarbrough and Toshiana Johnson.

Each person is facing multiple charges, including possession of various drug paraphernalia and intents to distribute.

The following items were seized:

  • 50.1 grams of fentanyl (184 pressed pills)
  • 273.3 grams of marijuana
  • 9.1 grams of cocaine
  • 52 Alprazolam pills
  • 43 Oxycodone 10mg pills
  • 19 Oxycodone 30mg pills
  • 19 Adderall pills
  • $1,448.00 in cash

The trafficking weight of this much fentanyl carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison and a $500 thousand fine.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

