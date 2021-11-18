New hires and promotions will help staff Highway 67 crime lab

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A major cause for delays in death investigations in South Mississippi could be a thing of the past soon. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced changes that would allow the crime lab on Highway 67 to stay staffed.

Commissioner Sean Tindell announced Wednesday several new hires and promotions at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, including the appointment of Dr. Staci Turner to Chief Medical Examiner.

Dr. Turner was hired as a pathologist in 2020. It was the first time since the new crime lab opened in South Mississippi in 2012 that a pathologist was hired.

In addition to the appointment of Dr. Turner, the following individuals will serve in new roles at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dr. Ariane Robison, Deputy Medical Examiner

Kristy Simmons, Director of the State Medical Examiner’s Office

Devin Marlow, Medical Examiner Investigator

Tanya Koehn, Medical Examiner Investigator

Alvin Peoples, Medical Examiner Investigator

Cameron Harrington, Medical Examiner Investigator

Dr. Turner and two of the medical examiner investigators will primarily work out of the Gulf Coast office. Local death cases can now be investigated in a more efficient timeframe at the Highway 67 crime lab.

As things stand now, many bodies need to be driven to Jackson for forensic evaluations, but new hires and promotions for the department will help eliminate that step.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.