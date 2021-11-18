Man sentenced to life for 2019 Steelman Grocery murder, armed robbery

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged in the murder of Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen was found guilty and sentenced Wednesday.

According to Forrest County Court Administrator Brittany Stuart, Jatyran Tuggle was found guilty by a jury on both counts of capital murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The murder trial began Monday morning in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County, where Judge Robert B. Helfrich presided over the trial. It was reset due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, according to orders filed by the Forrest County Circuit Court.

Tuggle was sentenced to life in prison without parole on the capital murder charge and 20 years on the conspiracy charge, which will run consecutive to the first count, according to Stuart.

Nguyen was shot and killed during the armed robbery on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Tuggle was arrested in Jackson a month later and was charged with capital murder. Another suspect, Jaquarious “Quay” Randle was also arrested and charged in Jackson around the same time as Tuggle.

Later in July, two more suspects were charged in the murder, as Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce were arrested in Jackson.

The Forrest County Circuit Court ordered Hart’s trial to be set at the Circuit Courtroom in Poplarville later this month.

