Long Beach’s Katelyn Schroeder signs with William Carey softball

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach senior Katelyn Schroeder signed her NLI to continue her softball career at William Carey. Katelyn is a three-sport athlete, but has been playing softball since she was three years old. She’s a 5.2 student in the classroom, and hopes to study biomedical engineering as a collegiate student-athlete - a venture she’s excited for, but can’t wait to finish her Bearcat career in the spring.

“It was relieving,” she said on her signing. “Glad that it’s finally over with, and now I go to college next year and start playing again. I’m super excited, the group of girls this year for our school team, I’m ready to go out there and ball out with them.”

