JaRonn Wilkens commits to Southern University

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School graduate and current Pearl River Wildcat JaRonn Wilkens has committed to Southern University, where he will join his brother Jariyon.

Jaronn was an All-America honorable mention last season, when he led the Wildcats in scoring. He also averaged almost six points per contest on the undefeated 2019-2020 squad.

