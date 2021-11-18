JaRonn Wilkens commits to Southern University

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School graduate and current Pearl River Wildcat JaRonn Wilkens has committed to Southern University, where he will join his brother Jariyon.

Jaronn was an All-America honorable mention last season, when he led the Wildcats in scoring. He also averaged almost six points per contest on the undefeated 2019-2020 squad.

